Julian Arambula-Arambula 92 years old Sept 5, 1928--Sept 27, 2020 He was born in Morelos, Coahuila Mexico. He immigrated to the USA at a very young age. He lived in Platteville for 48 years with his late wife Martha Ruiz de Arambula and their 3 daughters. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Claudia Arambula of Denver, Colorado; 6 grandkids; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews as well as Familia Sanchez in Lasalle, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha and daughters: Ana Maria and Elva Rosa. Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am, October 6, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Parish in Platteville, Co 80651. Rite of Comital will be 1:00 pm, in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Greeley, Co. Please view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.stoddardsunset.com.

