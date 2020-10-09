Julie Christine Yates (Christine) 62, passed away at the home of her mother, Joyce Hanes, in Greeley, CO on October 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Boulder, CO in 1957 to Thomas and Joyce (Norton) Yates and was the second of four children. Christine attended schools in Fort Morgan and Greeley, CO and graduated from Greeley West High School. After graduating she attended Aims Community College majoring in accounting. Her many interests including playing piano, singing, reading, sewing, knitting and crafts. She created many beautiful pictures and knitted items for her family and friends throughout the years. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Hanes, brother, Dan Yates, sisters Pamela Yates and Aanya L'anett (Jennifer), three nephews Adams and Ivan Yates, Josh Mathena, and two nieces, Amy and Brittany Mathena. Her father is deceased. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her friendly, caring nature. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at UCHealth for their attentiveness and loving care of Christine during her illness. We would also like to extend our thanks for the wonderful people of Pathways Hospice for their gentle, care of Christine after her diagnosis of lung cancer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Christine will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store