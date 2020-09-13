1/1
June Bohlender
1937 - 2020
June Lee Bohlender, 83, of Greeley, CO passed away September 8, 2020. She was born June 30, 1937 to Ted and Ruth (Weickum) Horst. She was raised in Johnstown and graduated from Platteville in 1955. On April 22, 1956 she married Glenn Bohlender at the Platteville Methodist Church. June grew up helping her parents on their farm. She worked at Continental Oil in Denver before working at the Douglas County Schools in Castle Rock and retiring in 2002. June and Glenn lived in Castle Rock for 32 years before returning to Greeley. June also assisted Glenn as co-owner and operator of the "In and Ou"t convenience food store in Castle Rock, Colorado. June is survived by her four daughters, Elizabeth (Mark) Dewhurst, Suzanne (Sam) Pierce, Carolyn (Larry) Smithey, and Meichele (Douglas) Hayes; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one step granddaughter; sister in-law Jean Brown; brother-in-law, Larry Drieth and numerous cousins. June was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Bohlender; both her Mom and Dad, Ted and Ruth Horst and her sister Janet Drieth. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to "American Cancer Society" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
02:00 PM
02:00 PM
