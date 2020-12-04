Karen L. Haberman, 74, of Nunn, Colorado, passed away on November 27, 2020 at her home. She was born March 29, 1946 in Greeley, Colorado to Alfred H. and Norma L. (Dickerson) Johnson. Karen grew up in Nunn attending elementary, junior high, and high school there, and she graduated in the first class at the newly-formed Highland High School in Ault in 1964. She received her BA from UNC in English and Psychology and went on to substitute teach at Highland High School for many years. Karen married Daniel Wayne Haberman on June 17, 1972 in Nunn, Colorado. She was a member of the Nunn Women's Recreation Club for over 25 years and was involved in numerous theatrical productions and festivals there. She was the Library Director at the Northern Plains Public Library for 25 years, retiring in 2019. Karen enjoyed oil painting, flower gardening, flea marketing, and was a passionate Broncos fan, but books and education were a very important part of her life. She is survived by her husband Daniel of Nunn, children Brian Haberman and wife Lori of Eaton, Colorado and Amanda Klippenstein and husband Greg of Loveland; brothers Alden Johnson and wife Vicki of Eaton and Brent Johnson and wife Patti of Nunn; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Deborah Kay Johnson. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the High Plains Library District Foundation in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.adamsoncares.com.

