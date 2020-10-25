1/1
Karen Schott
Karen (Walso) Schott went to be with her Savior on October 19, 2020, at the age of 57. Karen was born November 6, 1962 in Greeley, Colorado, to Maynard and Bernice Walso. In 1981, Karen graduated from Greeley West High School. From there she worked as a cosmetologist until she found her true calling as a preschool teacher. She was a beloved preschool teacher at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Preschool for 25 years. Karen married Alan, the love of her life and best friend, August 28, 1982. Above all, she loved her kids Ashley and Michael. Karen loved making afghans, shooting, and going to the cabin in the mountains. She was always there to help. Karen is survived by her husband Alan; daughter Ashley (Jared) McKamey; and son Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Bernice Walso; sister Linda; and brother Gary. Karen was a kind, caring and loving person. She will be deeply missed by everyone. A visitation will be held from 4-7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street in Greeley. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 950 43rd Ave., in Greeley with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Preschool, 950 43rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
