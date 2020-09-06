Karlie (Edie) MacKenzie, of Greeley, formerly of Fort Collins and Denver, passed away September 1, 2020, at the Medical Center of the Rockies. Karlie was born July 14, 1958, Fort Collins, Colorado, to Gordon and Lucille (Matson) MacKenzie. Karlie grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado, and was an alumni of Colorado State University. Karlie worked in Aquatics and met her husband, Andy, at the Fort Collins Mulberry Pool. She was an avid fitness instructor and later became a teacher of children with disabilities. She transitioned to volunteer work and being a homemaker. Karlie absolutely lived for her family and her children were her inspiration and pride. She provided a loving home to many and relished her home surroundings and her beautiful back yard. She adored animals and was a loving pet owner and a rescuer to many dogs, cats, guinea pigs, fish and the occasional tarantula or snail. She had a fondness for pigs and always had a growing collection of items. Karlie loved the outdoors and instilled the same passion in her family. She and Andy loved to travel when they could and she always looked forward to new journeys and adventures as well as time with extended family. Karlie had a wonderful sense of humor and humility. She was also a giver of unconditional love and empathy, her concern was never for herself, she was completely selfless. She maintained her own adolescent spunk throughout life; she loved great music and a good party. Karlie had an amazing memory and never forgot a name or an important detail. Karlie is survived by her husband, Andy McRoberts, her son, Dylan (McClellan) McRoberts, of Denver, daughter, Rachel McRoberts, of Portland, sisters, Mary Ann (Bruce) Bradley and Kathleen (Nate) Andrews, numerous beloved nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, as well as her much adored dog, Cinnamon, and her cat, Delilah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Lu. A Celebration of Life will be hosted at a later date. In lieu of any gifts or flowers, donations in Karlie's name may be made to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg (wild animalsanctuary.org), the Hog Haven Farm in Deer Trail (hog havenfarm.org) or the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins (rmrp.org). Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

