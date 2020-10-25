Kathy Jo Scholfield, 65, of Greeley, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Louis and Rose (Martin) Miller on June 22, 1955 in Greeley, Colorado. Kathy grew up and attended Eaton High School, where she graduated in 1973. She worked for the Greeley Tribune for 18 years and for District 6 for 20 years. Kathy enjoyed scrapbooking about her travels, Disneyworld and being there for all of her grandkids' activities. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Fred Scholfield; children, Stacy (Marlin) Wakeman and Michael (Julie) Scholfield; grandchildren, Michael Wakeman, Jaedyn Wakeman, Mikayla Scholfield and Troy Scholfield; sister, Terry Clayton and many other friends and family. Memorial contribution in Kathy Scholfield's name can be made out to the Amercian Cancer Society in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Kathy's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Masks are required inside the building and during the service.

