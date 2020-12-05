1/1
Keith Shaw of Calgary, AB Canada, passed away on November 13 at the age of 77 years. Keith grew up in Greeley and attended College High, CU Boulder and UNC in Greeley. He retired in 2006 from a thirty-three year career as an elementary school teacher specializing in physical education. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; daughter, Heather; son, Warren (Carla Rae); seven grandchildren; his sister, Gwen Irvine (Dennis) of Willis, Texas; and his sister-in-law, Rose Shaw of Greeley. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Phyllis and Jack Shaw and his brother, Dale Shaw of Greeley. Keith's obituary may be viewed at www.McInnisandHolloway.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
