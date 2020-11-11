Kyle Benjamin Ward of Greeley passed away November 5, 2020 in Greeley, just three days before his 30th birthday, after leaving an enduring impact on family, friends, and his church. As he might say, "Look to the cookie!" He was born on November 8, 1990 in Greeley to Greg and Karen (Anderson) Ward. Kyle grew up in Greeley and attended Scott Elementary, Heath Jr. High, and graduated from Greeley Central in 2009. He attended Aims Community College. He loved Summitview Community Church and the UNC Challenge, and hosted multiple bible studies and discipleship groups. The Rockies drove him crazy, but he was a devoted fan anyway. Pets and growing plants gave him great joy. "Hot Pocket!" Most of all, he loved to laugh. His subtle humor was never lame and always worthy of a standing ovation. He made an impression on everyone he met. Despite living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, he refused to let it defeat his spirit. His faith in the Lord was a blessing to all who gathered around him. "God Pocket!" Kyle is survived by his parents, Greg and Karen Ward of Greeley; his brother, Brandon Ward and partner Katie Kerr of San Diego, CA; his sister, Laura Ward of Greeley and his grandmother, Evelyn Ward of Greeley. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leslie Ward and maternal grandparents, Marylin and Raymond Anderson. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12th at Summitview Community Church, 801 37th St in Evans. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Kyle gave generously and gladly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serving Sierra Leone or The Muscular Dystrophy Association
in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47th Ave., Greeley, Colorado 80634. Friends may leave condolences at www.AdamsonCares.com. Disclaimer: No Hot Pockets were harmed in the making of this memorial.