La Von Maydean Sharp, 91, passed away on May 6,2020 from the Covid-19 Virus at Centennial Health Care. She lived her entire life in Greeley, and was a longtime resident of Kenton Manor. She was born July 6, 1928, to Henry and Emma Bostron Petrie in Greeley. Both sets of her grandparents were Germans who immigrated to Greeley from Russia in the early 1900's. She attended Greeley Schools, and graduated from Greeley High in 1946. She was proud of being the unbeaten single table tennis champion all three years at Meeker Junior High. She also enjoyed baseball, softball, and basketball. She played first base, and was good enough that the boys asked her to play on several good teams. Her first job was working on the John Eckhardt Farm in Ault working on an electric potato-cutting machine. She worked around German POWs, and enjoyed talking to and learning the German Language from them. After high school, she worked for two years at the Kiva Theater, and over three years as cashier at the Chief Theatre. Prior to her birth, she had five family members die from the Spanish Flu in 1918 here in Greeley including her grandfather, uncle, two aunts, and a cousin. She married Rudolph Sharp Jr., July 18, 1952, in Greeley, while he was home on leave serving with the U.S. Navy in the Far East. They had two sons, Terry and Doug Sharp, and twin daughters that died at birth. She grew up with two sisters, Florence Petrie Frazier and Marilyn Petrie Rickels, both deceased. She is survived by two half-brothers, Bob (Annette) Petrie of Pierce and Hank (Carol) Petrie of Ault; and a third half-brother, Bill passed away in 1970; two sons, Terry and Doug Sharp that reside in Greeley; granddaughter, Emma Sharp in Texas; grandson, Zach Sharp; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family would like to thank Kenton Manor and their staff for her care there over the years. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th St., Greeley. To leave condolences with La Von's family visit NCCcremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store