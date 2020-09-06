1/1
Larry Brixius
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Eugene Brixius, 77, of Milliken passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 29, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1943 to Cecil and Margaret (Makinster) Brixius in Grant, NE. Larry is the third of four brothers, Richard, Danny, Charles. He attended a little country school and graduated from Perkins County High School in Grant. He joined the Navy in 1960 and was a helicopter crewman and served on two west Pacific tours of duty. He was honorably discharged in 1964. He met and married Connie Miller of Julesburg, CO on December 31, 1970. He worked various construction jobs until he started his career at Kodak of Windsor from 1976 through 2003 when he retired. He spent his remaining years enjoying the easy life. His best loved hobby was reading and his dog Sadie. He is survived by his wife Connie, children Tina and Scott, grandchildren Colin and Elias and brothers Richard and Danny. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles. His brother just passed away on July 27, 2020. A Life Celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Adamson Life Celebration Home. A reception will follow. Memorial gifts may be made to the "American Heart Association" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Adamson Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved