Larry Dean Schneider born September 30th, 1956, passed away of heart failure on September 13th, 2020. He was an Eaton High School graduate in 1974 and joined the Navy soon after, where he trained as a Navy Seal. In 1989, he met and married the love of his life. Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Renee; his son, Derrick; sister and brother-in-law, Samantha and Chris Montoya; his granddaughters, Hayley, Annie and Elizabeth; his soon-to-be great-granddaughter, 4 wonderful nieces, 3 awesome nephews; and his daughter, Melanie. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers and a nephew. Larry had a large loving "lil brother" oilpatch family and he will be greatly missed. A wake will be held at the Schneider home Saturday September 19th 2020 at 3 p.m. for a potluck and please bring your own lawn chairs.

