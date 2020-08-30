Dr. Larry Stolarczyk passed away August 20 in Raton, New Mexico. Born July 17, 1938, in Greeley, CO, to Louis and Lillian Dahler Stolarczyk. Larry graduated from Kersey High School in 1956. He married Beverly Anne Frakes, March 30, 1959. Larry and Bev moved to Raton, New Mexico, in 1960 to join the technology company A. R. F. Pursuant to Larry's scientific dreams, he founded the Stolar family of companies and traveled extensively for 60 years. Larry was passionate about education. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado in 1960, a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University (NMSU) in 1965 and his Doctor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with Theoretical Physics and Mathematics from NMSU in 1970. In 1975 he graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Business Executive program. Larry co-founded Stolar, Inc, in 1983. For 40 years his technology was able to image thousands of feet below the earth's surface, contributing to safe coal mining applications. His technology was used by the US military to discover underground tunnels and roadside bombs used on borders and war zones. Larry held more than 100 patents, wrote more than 40 technical papers, and generated more than $80 million in revenue for the northern New Mexico community. He received many honors for his work. Honoring a request from US Senator Pete Domenici, Larry helped develop the United States Industry Coalition in 1994. This coalition helped prevent former Soviet Union scientists, engineers and technicians from migrating to rogue nation. This project created 25,000 jobs. Larry loved to fish. He taught his children and grandchildren to tie flies and enjoy nature. He loved being with them and always supported their educational endeavors. Larry loved people. He never met a stranger and would engage people in conversation wherever he was. He sat on community boards and enjoyed organizations in his community. His loyal employees worked for him for decades. He talked to their children and had a great sense of humor. He made friends all over the globe. He was loved by all his relatives and visited them whenever he could. Larry's achievements were made possible by the strong support of his family. Larry's health challenges with Type 1 Diabetes and complications were mitigated by technology and health oversight by his favorite RN, his wife Beverly. In 2006, Larry's daughter, Lisa, donated her kidney to him. His son Jerry, also an engineer, worked along side his father improving and expanding projects. His family was "the wind beneath his wings." Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian Stolarczyk, his daughter Laura Anne, and a grandson Jedrek. He is survived by this wife of 61 years, Beverly, daughter Lisa Marie of Albuquerque, son Gerald Lee of Raton, granddaughter Hannah Shader and husband Sean and their children Laci Rose, Isaac, and Samuel of Raton, grandson Caleb Stolarczyk and son Ronan of Albuquerque, and grandson Kees Stolarczyk and wife Lexi and their children Torielle and Sonora of Raton. He is also survived by his sister Priscilla and husband James McNeal of Ft. Collins and sister Mary and husband Cole Busha of Greeley and several nieces, nephews and great nephews. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection was August 26 at St Patrick-St Joseph's Catholic Church, in Raton, with family friend and priest Father Daniel Balizan presiding. Rite of Committal was at the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Larry loved introducing children to science. Memorial gifts may be sent to InBand Bank in Raton to the STEM Fund-Keeping Science Alive.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store