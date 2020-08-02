It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Gordon Joseph on July 29, 2020 at the Larchwood Inn Assisted living in Grand Junction, CO. Larry was in his 84th year. Larry was born at the Davis Homestead at Coventry to Harold and Elizabeth (Dick) Joseph on February 24, 1936. Larry attended Norwood High School, graduating in 1953. Larry met Phyllis (Bennett) while in high school and they were married on August 23, 1953. They shared 65 years of marriage before Phyllis passed away in November 2018. As a very young man, he learned to work hard with his family on the Joseph Ranch in Norwood. After high school, he continued working on the ranch; he also hauled logs to the Norwood Sawmill. Later, the family moved to Kansas to run cattle and sheep. Larry also spent many years working for Miller Feed Lots in Greeley, CO. Later he owned his own trucking business, which allowed him and Phyllis to travel to all 50 states in his Peterbilt truck. He enjoyed sharing stories about their travels with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry and Phyllis later settled in Nucla where Larry continued his passion for driving trucks, hailing coal form the mine to the power plant, until he retired at the age of 80. He was a good father who always took care of his boys and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Elizabeth (Dick) Joseph and his wife, Phyllis. This loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched in our heart and will be missed by many. Larry leaves behind his brother, Gay (Diane) of Oakland, CA; his 7 sons, Garry (Coleen) of Redvale, CO; Terry (Jean) of Greeley, CO; Jerry (Christine) of LaSalle, CO; Larry (Kristina) of Bayfield, CO; Darry of Nucla, CO; Barry (Shanna) of Grand Junction, CO and Kerry (Sandra) of Eaton, CO; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry will forever be remembered for his laugh, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is at rest. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date with interment at Norwood Cemetery.

