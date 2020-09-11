Larry Dean Miller, 79, of Eaton, took his last breath on earth on September 6, 2020 and was reunited with the love of his life in heaven. Larry was born to Conrad and Irene (Stencel) Miller on December 1, 1940 in Gill at his parents' home after his dad and the doctor went pheasant hunting waiting his arrival. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Pauls Congregational Church. He was an unofficial member of the Eaton Community Church. In 1958, Larry graduated from Gill High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Wolfe. He farmed and fed cattle in the Eaton and Ault areas for many years. While farming he received High 10 Beets Grower multiple times. He also sold sugar beet seed for Betaseed where he received awards for top sales. Among this, he was the primary caregiver for his wife for many years. Larry was a former Eaton school board member, FFA supporter and supporter of his sons and granddaughters while they participated in sports. He loved to watch the Broncos, Nuggets, and Rockies. He enjoyed getting together with family, visiting with friends and neighbors and the summer camping trips with his granddaughters where he could be silly with them even getting into the pool once in a while. He loved giving tractor rides to his granddaughters to go get ice cream on many occasions. Larry was very proud husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his sons, Lynn (Pam) Miller of Littleton, Colorado, Randy (Amy) Miller of Eaton, Colorado,; three granddaughters, Carly (Mat) McGraw of Austin, Texas, Shawndra and Jessica Miller of Eaton, Colorado; a great granddaughter, Avery McGraw of Austin, Texas; brother-in-law, Duane (Michele) Wolfe of Eaton, Colorado; nieces, Vicki(Chris) Ruff of Eaton, Colorado; Debbie (Troy) Carpenter of Tempe, Arizona; aunts, Shirley and Norma Miller, both of Greeley, Colorado and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille and his parents. Memorial contribution in Larry Miller's name can be made to Eaton Community Church in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Larry's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration service will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Eaton Community Church, 1561 Benjamin Drive in Eaton, Colorado.

