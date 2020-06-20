Larry Moore
1950 - 2020
Larry Moore, 70, of Greeley passed away June 11, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies. He was born May 6, 1950 in Greeley to Don D. and Lela Fern (Neyer) Moore. Larry grew up in Greeley and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1968. He served two tours in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War as a helicopter crew chief and door gunner, suffering the effects of agent orange. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross. Larry worked for Sam's Produce, which later became Moore Produce. He most recently drove truck for Bestway Paving Company before retiring. Larry met Diane Hill and they've spent the last 23 years together. He enjoyed bowling in earlier years but loved time with the grandkids, attending all of their ball games, dance recitals and activities. Thankful to have shared his life include his loving companion, Diane Hill of Greeley; daughters, Alison (Scott) Hoff of Kersey and their children Brayden and Abby and Dana (Jerry) King of Canon City and their children Avery, Brooklynn and Colton; brothers, Terry (Joy) Moore and Rick (Kathy) Moore all of Greeley and his sister Rhonda (Roland) Cruz of LaSalle, nieces and nephews as well as his son, Jeffrey Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation with services to be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
