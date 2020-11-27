Larry D. Overton, 83, longtime music educator in the Fort Morgan School District, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. He was born August 8, 1937, in Alliance, NE to Clarence & Dorothy Overton. Larry married Geraldine Dickinson on August 30, 1959. In 1960 he graduated from Chadron State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. He later earned a Master's Degree in Music Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He taught band in Madison, Nebraska after graduating in 1960 and then in 1964 he started his 35-year career in Fort Morgan, retiring in 1999. He initially taught both band and orchestra in Fort Morgan and later concentrated on the orchestra program in the Fort Morgan School District teaching 4th and 5th graders as well as the High School Program. He also filled the rest of his evenings giving private lessons, working with the High School Chamber Orchestra and the annual Musical Pit Orchestra. He served as a music adjudicator for CHSSA for 21 years. He also served as choir director at both the United Methodist Church and the United Presbyterian Church for a total of 19 years. Larry received the rare honor of being inducted into the CHSAA Hall of Fame as a music educator and is also a member of the Chadron State College Music Teacher's Hall of Fame. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, spending time at his cabin in Red Feather Lakes, fishing and bird hunting. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and was an avid Cornhusker Fan. Survivors include his three sons and their families, Mike (Christie) of Boone, IA; Dan (Tara) of Fort Collins, CO, Alan (Amy) of Windsor, CO; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, 1 sister, Gayle, and his parents. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church. It will also be available on United Methodist Church Facebook Live. Concluding Services and interment will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, NE at 3:00 PM. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Larry Overton Music Students Scholarship Fund c/o the Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Avenue, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

