Larry Peterson of Sterling, most recently of Pierce, passed from this life on July 20, 2020. Larry was born on December 3, 1938, to Harold and Vera (Walker) Peterson in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Larry grew up on a ranch in the Kuner area, east of Kersey, and graduated from Greeley Central High School. Larry enjoyed the farming and ranching life and had a deep love for every living creature, and he made sure they all had something to eat, even the wild rabbits. Larry spent several years riding bulls and was very proud of winning the bull riding at the Greeley Independence Stampede in the 60's and wore the belt buckle he won until his very last day. Larry ran heavy equipment for several years. One of the jobs he worked on was the construction of what is now JBS feedlot east of Greeley. In his later years, he had a semi truck and hauled grain. He received a plaque for driving his semi a million miles without an accident. Larry's claim to fame was his mechanical ability and he could make anything run perfectly. He was an excellent welder and if he decided he needed something that he didn't have, he got out the welder and created it. Larry is survived by his daughter Amanda, two brothers, Rich and Bill Peterson, one sister, Betty Hatfield, long-time friend and companion, Kitty Peterson, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews and his best furry friend and buddy, Denver. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy and Carol, and brother Pink. Service's were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Allnutt Macy Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store