1/1
Larry Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Peterson of Sterling, most recently of Pierce, passed from this life on July 20, 2020. Larry was born on December 3, 1938, to Harold and Vera (Walker) Peterson in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Larry grew up on a ranch in the Kuner area, east of Kersey, and graduated from Greeley Central High School. Larry enjoyed the farming and ranching life and had a deep love for every living creature, and he made sure they all had something to eat, even the wild rabbits. Larry spent several years riding bulls and was very proud of winning the bull riding at the Greeley Independence Stampede in the 60's and wore the belt buckle he won until his very last day. Larry ran heavy equipment for several years. One of the jobs he worked on was the construction of what is now JBS feedlot east of Greeley. In his later years, he had a semi truck and hauled grain. He received a plaque for driving his semi a million miles without an accident. Larry's claim to fame was his mechanical ability and he could make anything run perfectly. He was an excellent welder and if he decided he needed something that he didn't have, he got out the welder and created it. Larry is survived by his daughter Amanda, two brothers, Rich and Bill Peterson, one sister, Betty Hatfield, long-time friend and companion, Kitty Peterson, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews and his best furry friend and buddy, Denver. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy and Carol, and brother Pink. Service's were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Allnutt Macy Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved