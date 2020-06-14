Larry Wayne Pfaff, 80, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Farmington Square Senior Living in Medford, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his dad, John Pfaff, his mom, Vernal Mae Pfaff, and his brother Leroy (Sonny) Pfaff. He is survived by his two daughters, Robin (Henry) and Doris (Ron), his granddaughters, Stefanie and Cassidy, and a great grandson, Kaleb, along with Larry's sister, Shirley, and his brother, Bob, and many nieces and nephews. Larry's grandparents, Henry and Elizabeth Pfaff homesteaded a ranch 9 miles northeast of Hudson, Colorado in 1892. Larry's parents eventually took over the ranch and raised their family there. Larry lived there until 1953. He was the youngest of the four siblings. After leaving the ranch, Larry desired to become a businessman. He worked toward that goal and had many successful businesses in his lifetime. This included being the general contractor in the building of several of his motels as well as his own home on the Oregon coast. Larry moved to South Dakota upon the sale of his businesses and home to purchase farmland. Larry loved his best friend and companion, Cocoa (a chocolate lab). They went pheasant, duck, and goose hunting together. Larry would take Cocoa everywhere with him. In his lifetime, he enjoyed deep sea fishing, visiting other countries, and collecting unique cars. Larry will be missed by those who loved him, though we can celebrate that he joyfully accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior on March 14, 2020, while in the presence of a few of his family members.

