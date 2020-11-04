Laura Ann Betz, 68, of Windsor, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Dewey and Wilma (Scott) North on May 12, 1952 in Hays, Kansas. Laura, or Ann as she was known to those who loved her, grew up on the farm, enjoyed 4H, and loved the multitude of farm animals. She graduated from Ness City High School where she was a head cheerleader, was in track, played basketball, participated in the high school musicals, choir, band, and orchestra. She was also in a small traveling singing group, played multiple instruments, and excelled as a gifted pianist. Her gift of music brought numerous music scholarships as she entered her college years. She enjoyed riding horses and was quite good at. Ann's mom shared this with family, "I've never seen anyone 'sit a horse' better or more naturally than Ann." Ann was fond of listening to classical music and 80's hits, watching her husband Dennis play in his bowling leagues, the outdoors and her blooming flower gardens. Above all, she loved and adored her family, her daughters, and especially her grandkids. Ann loved attending all of their birthdays, school, sporting, 4H, musical, and overall life events. Ann's greatest connection was to her family. She traveled far and wide to attend family reunions and weddings. Ann also cherished her close friendships. Ann loved her life on the farm with Dennis. She took up painting later in life and this hobby brought her great joy. Ann is survived by her husband, Dennis Betz; siblings, Larry (Judy) North, Joy (Jim) Schell, Danny (Mary) North; children, Carmen (Rhett) Polka, Shiela (Brendon) Roberts, Jerry (Stacy) Betz, Norman Betz (Stephanie Royer), Steven (Becky) Betz and Denise (Darrell) Sahagian; 11 grandchildren, Talin and Dax Polka, Blake and Sofia Roberts, Kendra and Ryan Betz, Leo and Paxton Betz, Megan Sahagian, Brookelyn and Anastasia Leonard. She was proceeded in death by her loving parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Laura Ann Betz's name, to honor her love of pets and horses, can be made out to the Denver Dumb Friends League in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Ann's family, www.adamsoncares.com Visitation will be held between 5-7 pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Life Celebration service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Adamson. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear a mask and properly social distance.

