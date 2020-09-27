LaVonne (Bonnie) Iola Eldred, 97 went with Jesus, her Savior and Lord, to her heavenly home on August 16, 2020. Bonnie was born on November 15, 1922 in Danville, IL to C. Roy Cobble and Reathel C. (Wailes) Cobble; she was an only child. She grew up in Greeley, Colorado, attending Washington Elementary and later graduating from Greeley High. As a child, she liked going to play with her cousins at her Grandmother Susan's farm near Johnstown, Colorado, dancing at Shell Studio and going up the Poudre Canyon with her parents to their cabin (taking her Scottie dog, Pepper, along on hikes). She graduated from Barnes Business College after high school and then enlisted in the Navy as a Wave During WWII stationed at Fleet Post Office in San Francisco, CA from 1943-1944. Married Lawrence Lee Eldred (her high school sweetheart) on April 23, 1945 in Greeley, Colorado. They moved to Iowa from 1945-1950 where their three daughters were born: Erin (Patty) O'Daniel, Linda Lee Allen and MaryAlice Roscoe. Bonnie and her husband, Lee, returned to Greeley in 1950 to start Eldred Animal Hospital and to raise their family. Bonnie trusted Jesus as her savior and lord in 1959. The last twenty-two years she attended First Christian Church where she enjoyed visiting those who were home bound with her good friend Bernie Holland, being on the prayer chain and helping in the Christian Women's Fellowship group. She wore many hats; devoted wife and homemaker, attentive mother (of 73 years), neighborhood mom to many and Girl Scout Leader. Her husband, Lee and she, with friends, traveled in Mexico, fly fished, camped and golfed. She liked - to read, music, crosswords, sketch, and flower garden, watch sports, dog sit and spend time in the mountains at her cabin. Bonnie adored her grandchildren (all eight of them and their spouses). Monte (Mae), Consuelo (David), Gabe (Jenny), Danny, Nikki (Kyle), Kim (Andy), Laura (Matthew), Charlene. She made it a priority to keep up with their lives; often visiting with them at her table or on the phone (giving nuggets of wisdom), having sleepovers at her home and cabin, fervently praying for each of them as they forged through life. Her grandchildren loved her dearly and expressed their love to her over the years in so many wonderful ways---- bringing much joy into her life. She had twelve precious great grandchildren too. Predeceased by her husband, Lee Eldred (1979), mother, Reathel Cobble (1981), father, Roy Cobble (1993). Memorial contributions may be made to: Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Online at: heroes.vfw.org or First Christian Church, 2230 13th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 10 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.

