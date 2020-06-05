Lawrence F. Rolf, 80, of Johnstown passed away on May 29, 2020.



He was born February 11, 1940 in Burke, South Dakota to Charles and Leona (Besmer) Rolf.



He attended schools in Herrick, South Dakota.



He met Gloria J. Frasch and they married on July 29, 1962 in Herrick. Larry worked for Monfort of Colorado as a maintenance supervisor before retiring.



He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Randall (Tanya) and Rodney (Shawna) Rolf; daughter, Michelle (Ron) Klein, 11 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.

