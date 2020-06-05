Lawrence F. Rolf, 80, of Johnstown passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born February 11, 1940 in Burke, South Dakota to Charles and Leona (Besmer) Rolf. He attended schools in Herrick, South Dakota. He met Gloria J. Frasch and they married on July 29, 1962 in Herrick. Larry worked for Monfort of Colorado as a maintenance supervisor before retiring. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Randall (Tanya) and Rodney (Shawna) Rolf; daughter, Michelle (Ron) Klein, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation with a graveside service will take place at the Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the "American Red Cross" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

