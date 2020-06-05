Lawrence Rolf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence F. Rolf, 80, of Johnstown passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born February 11, 1940 in Burke, South Dakota to Charles and Leona (Besmer) Rolf. He attended schools in Herrick, South Dakota. He met Gloria J. Frasch and they married on July 29, 1962 in Herrick. Larry worked for Monfort of Colorado as a maintenance supervisor before retiring. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Randall (Tanya) and Rodney (Shawna) Rolf; daughter, Michelle (Ron) Klein, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation with a graveside service will take place at the Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the "American Red Cross" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved