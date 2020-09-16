On Friday, September 11, 2020, Lea Marie Sell, of Greeley, CO, loving mother of two children, passed away at age 65. Lea was born on August 13, 1955 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas to Frank and Charlcie Mullins. Her first career was raising two sons, Gary and Bud. In later years, Lea chose a career in Special Education, working at Sidney Senior High School in Sidney, Montana. Lea had a passion for history and was also an avid bird watcher. Both of these hobbies were often pursued through her love of reading and literature. Lea was known for her kindness and compassion for others, and those that knew her best, always shared her infectious smile. Lea was preceded in death by her father, Frank and her mother, Charlcie. She is survived by her two children, Gary and Bud, her sister, Jodi, her brothers, Buddy and John, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at a late date.

