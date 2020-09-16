1/1
Lea Sell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, September 11, 2020, Lea Marie Sell, of Greeley, CO, loving mother of two children, passed away at age 65. Lea was born on August 13, 1955 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas to Frank and Charlcie Mullins. Her first career was raising two sons, Gary and Bud. In later years, Lea chose a career in Special Education, working at Sidney Senior High School in Sidney, Montana. Lea had a passion for history and was also an avid bird watcher. Both of these hobbies were often pursued through her love of reading and literature. Lea was known for her kindness and compassion for others, and those that knew her best, always shared her infectious smile. Lea was preceded in death by her father, Frank and her mother, Charlcie. She is survived by her two children, Gary and Bud, her sister, Jodi, her brothers, Buddy and John, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at a late date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved