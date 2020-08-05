Leo Craven

Leo Eugene Craven 91 of LaSalle, Colorado passed peacefully July 12, 2020. He was born third of six children on January 3, 1929 to Earnest and Myrtle Craven in rural LaSalle, Colorado. Leo served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean conflict. After serving his country, he was employed by the town of LaSalle as the town marshal, later working in the maintenance department. He continued to serve his community as a volunteer fireman for 25 years and town councilman from 1964 to 1978. Leo worked for Freeman Truck Bodies and other companies as a millwright. Throughout his life, Leo enjoyed fishing, camping, waterskiing and bowling with family and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his wife Alice of 66 years, parents, brothers Leonard, Vernon, and Gerald. Leo is survived by daughters, Belinda (Sam) Reed of Brighton, Nita (Allen) Schmunk of Greeley, sons, Douglas (Layne) Craven of Eaton, Garry Craven of Kersey, grand children and great-grandchildren; siblings, brother Ralph (Aleta) Craven, sister Fern Benjamin; and a loving extended family. Leo and Alice will be inurned together at a graveside service at Linn Grove Cemetery on Wednesday Aug 5 at 10am. Memorial contributions can be made to the LaSalle Fire Department.

