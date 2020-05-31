July 31, 1936~May 15, 2020
Leroy R. Meintzer, 83, of Greeley passed away at Bonell Good Samaritan Society on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born on July 31, 1936, in Longmont to William and Flora (Kehn) Meintzer.
As a child his family moved to Ventura, Calif. where he graduated high school. His family returned to Colorado in 1976 where Leroy and his brother Ronnie owned a lawn care business until they retired.
Leroy had so much fun and loved the weekly drives to the mountains with
Greg and Gayleen. He also enjoyed coloring pictures for his friends. He will always be loved and greatly missed.
Leroy is survived by his close friends, Greg and Gayleen Bjerke who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Stoddard Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Loveland Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the American Cancer Society, Good Samaritan Society, Bonell Community or the Humane Society in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th St., Greeley, Colo. 80634 Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guest book.
Published in Greeley Tribune on May 31, 2020.