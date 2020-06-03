Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 6, 1950 she married Gerald Duane Witt in Kenesaw. They moved to Colorado where Gerald joined his aunt and uncle at their farm implement dealership. It also proved to be beneficial to Letha's asthma.



She worked as a waitress at a downtown café and would later drive school bus for District 6 for 25 years before retiring.



She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and playing



pinochle but most enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Letha was a 40 plus year member of the Lucky 13 card club, volunteered at NCMC for 13 years before suffering a stroke and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1957 where she served on the Ladies Guild, Sunday school teacher, and various boards of the church. Thankful to have shared her life include her three daughters; Deb (Dean) Heine, Rexene (Larry) Whitney and Terri (Dan) Swanson, six grandchildren; Nathan Whitney, Adam (Meaghan) Whitney, Zac (Kelly) Whitney, Kim (Gabriel) Garcia, Mandi (Jordan) Dunn and Eric Heine, eight great-grandchildren; Noah, Makenna, Brinley, Sadie, Addie, Liv, Theodore and Boehden.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2004, a brother and two sisters.



Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Adamson, wearing masks. Services will be announced in July 2020. Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



