Lila "Gaye" Florio, 83, of Greeley, passed on September 10, 2020 in Greeley. Gaye was born in Pisgah, Alabama to Arthur & Della (Huskey) Wilkins on July 18, 1937. Gaye is survived by her husband, Brian Florio; son, Mark Hedin; grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy), and Shelby (Tony) Florio, and Misty (Jeremy) Hoff; great-grandchildren, Adler, Pepper, Cameron, and Colbie; siblings, Barbara (Wayne) Buhlig, and Steve Wilkins; and a loving extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James "Butch" Wilkins. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. To leave condolences with Gaye's family visit NCCcremation.com

