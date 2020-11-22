Lilly Yanas Nuñez, aged 82, passed away on November 10th, 2020. She was born on March 22nd, 1938 in Texas City, Texas to Rafaela and Juan Yanas. Lilly was married for 59 years to Joe C. Nuñez, who passed away on November 16th, 2020. Lilly is survived by her four children: John Michael Nuñez and his wife Kristen Nuñez of Monument CO, Daniel Nuñez of Littleton CO, Teresa Curtis of Frederick CO, and Lili Nuñez Mueh and her husband Kurt Mueh of Colorado Springs CO; her ten grandchildren: Matthew Nuñez and Olivia Nuñez of Monument, Jacob Curtis, Natalie Thayer, Caroline Curtis, Isaiah Curtis, Daisy Curtis, and Violet Curtis of Frederick CO, Hans Mueh and Henri Mueh of Colorado Springs; and 3 great-grandchildren (soon to be four): Israel Curtis, Ximena Curtis, and Iris Thayer. Lilly was a devoted wife and mother who managed to balance her family life with a successful career in the federal government and respected positions in state and national politics. Lilly began her career as a civil servant working for the Department of the Air Force at Ellington AFB, Texas, and rose through the ranks to finish her federal career as the Regional Director for the Rocky Mountain Region for the Small Business Administration (SBA). Lilly was also very active and well respected in the Republican Party and served as the Republican National Committee Woman for the state of Colorado. Lilly loved to travel, and journeyed to Japan, Hong Kong, all over Europe and to Israel. Most important to Lilly, however, was her family - especially her 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to attend family events. Whether it be a first birthday, high school graduation, piano recital, or rodeo drill team performance, she loved being with her family to share their successes. Lilly was loved by her family and many friends and will be dearly missed. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, CO (303)-221-0030, where an online guest register is available at www.horancares.com. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm on December 1st at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home. A joint funeral mass for Lilly and her husband Joe will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch CO at 11:30am on December 2nd. Burial Services will be held at the Ft Logan Military Cemetery on December 4th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mt Carmel Veteran's Service Center in Colorado Springs, in Lilly's honor.

