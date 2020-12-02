Linda Lee (Dusin) Deibel, 70, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Linda was born Aug. 31, 1950 to Alvin and Betty Dusin in Greeley, Co. Linda was raised in Kersey, Co. and graduated from PVHS in 1968. Linda married Roy Deibel in 1970. She received her Master Degree in Education from UNC/Greeley. She retired from teaching after 35 years in Las Vegas, NV. She enjoyed spending time with son and grandsons. Survivors son, Troy; grandsons, Andrew and Jacob; sister, Karen Dusin; brother, Alan (Debbie) Dusin; nephew, Corey (Linsey) Dusin; niece, Kandis (Clint) Geldert. Preceded in death by husband and parents. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Linda Dusin/Deibel Memorial PO Box 131 Kersey,Co. 80644-0131.

