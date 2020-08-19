Linda Stelmack

Linda Katherine Stelmack, 74, of Eaton, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born August 13, 1946 in Boulder, Colorado to William & Madeline (Perkins) Iten. She resided in Boulder from 1946-1974 and then moved to the western slope for fifteen years before settling in Eaton. She is survived by a son, Troy (Monica) Stelmack; daughters, Sandra (Captain) McIntyre, and Tiffany (Matthew) Wilkinson; brothers, Kenneth and Michael Iten; 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, James Stelmack, a great grandchild Riley McIntyre, and her close companion Harvey Weber. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Eaton Cemetery with a reception to follow at Eaton Town Park Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to the March of Dimes or the American Heart Association
. An online guestbook and obituary available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.