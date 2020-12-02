Loretta Ann Ruth (Rothe) of Evans gained her wings on November 22, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family as she took the hand of her best friend, Glenn, and found her place in Heaven. Loretta was born March 19, 1941 to Fred and Pauline Rothe in Loveland, Colo. She grew up in Northern Colorado in a large family and had a childhood full of hard work, much fun, great memories, and a ton of love. She graduated from Milliken High School. In 1966, she married the love of her life, Glenn G. Ruth; they were best friends and still in love when he passed away 51 years later. Loretta was a devout and devoted homemaker who enjoyed bringing up her three daughters, large family gatherings, and weekend getaways to God's Country--the mountains. Her most important accomplishment was, to her, "raising my three girls" and she lovingly referred to them as such until she passed. She was the first Executive Assistant for Greeley's Meals on Wheels, and worked with the program for 13 years. As a wife, mother, and grandma, Loretta created a home full of love and where family wasn't an important thing...it was everything. After retiring in 1995, Loretta and Glenn traveled the country, spending winters in South Texas; she loved to walk the beach and take day trips to Mexico. They also spent summers as campground hosts, enjoying the mountains and surrounding themselves with the "critters" they loved; Loretta always found beauty in nature and animals, especially deer, hummingbirds, and dolphins. Above all, Loretta was about family. She would do anything for her girls, grandkids, and great grandbabies--they always made her smile and brought a twinkle to her eyes. Loretta is survived by her daughters, Cindy (David) Wolfe; Tammie (Brett) Clark; Sherrie (Chase) Baker and Tami (Brent) Ruth. She will be forever in the hearts of "her people" Jim and Lynn Label, and adopted children, Keith and Jodine Ikenoyue. She is also survived by her her sister, Eileen (Glenn) Rutten and brother Donnie (and the late Marie) Rothe. She will also be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Glenn; her parents Fred and Pauline Rothe; and six brothers and sisters. Her family appreciates your warm thoughts, prayers, fond memories and stories. We ask that you think of Loretta when you see a fluttering hummingbird, sunset over the mountains, or dolphins swimming in the ocean; remember her with a warm heart and smile. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens 3400 W 28th St, Greeley, CO 80634. Masks will be required, observing Covid regulations. Memorial gifts may be made to "America Heart Association
" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.