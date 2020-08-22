1/1
Lorraine Johnson
Lorraine Jeannette (Overman) Johnson, passed quietly from this life, at her home, on August 16, 2020, as a result of a stroke. She was 88 years old. Born in Evans to Louise Mary (Pfleiderer) and Edward Francis Overman, Lorraine attended school in Evans and graduated from Greeley High School in 1950. On June 6, 1954 she married Leroy Lavern Johnson at the Evans Methodist Church. She gave birth to two girls, Anita (Jim) Decker of Eaton and Lynne (Mark) Smith of Greeley. Lorraine was an Evans native who lived her entire life on the same street. Lorraine was a long time member of the Evans Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was active in 4-H with her two daughters. She worked for the US Postal Service in Evans for 15 years. Lorraine was a wonderful homemaker, spending many hours canning and freezing the harvests of their large gardens. Lorraine loved her two Granddaughters, LaRee (Isaiah) Scarzello and Alyse (Chris) Blaser. She was very active in their lives and served as a positive role model to them. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, her sisters, Helen Roberts and Alice Overman. Funeral Services to honor Lorraine will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Evans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO 80620
970-330-6824
