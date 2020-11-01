1/1
Lorraine Johnston
Lorraine Elizabeth Johnston, 91 of Eaton, passed away at Grace Pointe Assisted Living on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Lorraine was born January 3, 1929, in Oakland, California, to Russell C. and Rose E. (Koch) Lyon. She married Carl Johnston on July 1, 1951 in Denver, CO. Carl died on November 2, 1998. Lorraine earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from CSU and was a kindergarten teacher from 1971 to 1981. As a mother with three children she kept busy as a homemaker as well as taking time to enjoy golfing, dancing, crafting, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the Eaton/Ault Congregational Church, the Eaton Country Club, PEO, Tri-Delta Sorority in college, the Extension Club and the Sun Downers in Eaton. Lorraine is survived by her children, Curt (Rose) Johnston, Chris (Cindy) Johnston and Jill Longacre; she is also survived by her brother Russell Lyon; grandchildren Kara Johnston, Chase Johnston, Cody Johnston, Meagan Johnston, and Daisy Longacre; as well as great-grandchildren, Qwade and Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; and her parents. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Weld County in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to share memories of Lorraine, as well as to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
