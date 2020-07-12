Louis T. (Tom) Bernero Jr, was born in St. Louis, MO to Lu and Alice Bernero on December 5, 1932. He grew up an only child in the 30's and 40's of the American Midwest, and the family loved their adventurous trips to Colorado. He started college at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO in 1950, and took two years out in 52-54 to join the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He returned to MO Valley College in 1954 where he met a new girl, Virginia. He graduated and got married to Virginia in Kansas City, MO in 1957. They lived in St. Louis and Iowa for a few years until the call of the mountains brought them to Denver in 1962. By then they had two young boys. Tom worked as an accountant at a few companies in Denver and started at Mapelli Brothers Meats in 1971. Through a merger, that led to a position with Monfort of Colorado where he stayed until retirement in 1994. Monfort brought the family to Greeley in 1976 and they lived there until 2015, when they moved to Windcrest Senior Community in Highlands Ranch. During their 39 years in Greeley, they had many friends who shared their love of Bridge, Golf, Church and Music. Tom played softball into his 60's and golf beyond that. He loved watching Colorado Rockies games, especially when they were playing his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Like most Cards fans, he was a master at keeping a meticulous scorecard at all baseball games. Tom was very active with church choirs for over 50 years at Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver and First Congregational Church in Greeley. He had many hours of enjoyment listening to Classical, and Jazz music as well as Broadway Musicals. Tom and Virginia were married for over 61 years until her passing in April 2019. He is survived by his sons, Brad (Diane) Bernero and Doug (Tracy) Bernero, as well as his grandchildren, Andy (Cynthia), Laura and Natalie. He became a great grandfather to Savannah two months before his passing. Contributions in his name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 455 Sherman St, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203. There will be a family only service at First Congregational Church in Greeley.