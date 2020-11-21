Loyal Lee Kelsey, son of Donald and Dorothea Kelsey, was born and raised in Greeley. Mr.Kelsey graduated from Greeley High School in 1951 and received his bachelor's degree and U.S. Air Force commission in 1955 from CSCE, now the University of Northern Colorado. He earned his master's degree from Central Michigan University in 1971. Mr. Kelsey and Luwanda Steffens of Greeley were high school sweethearts and were married during their college years in 1953. The couple had a 29 year Air Force life with Mr.Kelsey retiring as a full Colonel Command Pilot. Colonel Kelsey was qualified as aircraft commander in 14 different aircraft and logged more than 11,000 flying hours including 165 combat missions in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He had two four year assignments in the Pentagon including serving as the chief of the Operations Briefing Team and four years with the Joint Chiefs of Staff National Military Command Center. After retirement, the "Colonel" taught in the Aviation Department at Aims Community College and was the first director of the Aims Flight Training Center. For six years, he and Luwanda had their own real estate brokerage company, Kelsey & Associates. Preceded in death by son, Patrick Lyman, survivors include: his wife of 67 years, Luwanda Steffens Kelsey of Greeley; son, Dr. Michael Loyal Kelsey of Greeley; sister Jan Atchley of Kentucky; granddaughters Erin Beck and Sarah Kelsey of Maryland; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church of Greeley. An interment service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store