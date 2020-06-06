Lucas Daniel Watts, 25, died suddenly in his sleep on June 2, 2020 due to a seizure at his home in Spokane, WA. He was taken from this world much too soon. He was born on August 17, 1994 in Fort Collins, CO to Dan and Lori Watts. At an early age, Lucas' life was about God, family, friends, and sports. It became evident that he was driven to become the best he could be and in 2011, he and his teammates won a 3A state championship in football. He graduated from Windsor High School in 2013 and went on to play football and attend CSU-Pueblo where he and his teammates won a D2 National Championship. He earned his master's degree in Business Administration with minors in Finance and Marketing in 4 years and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2017. That summer he began his career at Universal Forest Products as an Account Manager, which took him to Kirkland, WA. In October 2019, he decided to leave the UFP family and move to Spokane, WA with Stryker Medical as an ENT Sales Representative. Lucas had a passion for life and had three mottos he lived by: N.O. "Never Outworked" which he learned from his high school football coach, "I am Second" where he put God and others before himself and F.O.E. "Family Over Everything". Lucas strived to uphold these mottos each day of his life which was reflected in his work ethic, compassion, kindness, and grace that touched the lives of many. Lucas was just beginning to enjoy his adult life with his new love, a promising career, and exciting new plans for his future. He loved golfing, camping, and 4-wheeling and will be missed by many. He is survived by his Grandparents, Jim and Jeanette Rutz; his Parents, Dan and Lori Watts; brother Zach Watts; as well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Jack and Helen Watts and Aunt, Sue Berryman. To continue Lucas' legacy and impact on people's lives, we as a family have established the Lucas Watts "Never Outworked" Memorial Scholarship Fund. Any contributions/donations can be sent to this fund at: Weld RE-4 School District, 1020 Main Street Windsor, CO 80550 Viewing will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colorado on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when we are able to gather safely in larger groups. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store