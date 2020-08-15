Lucille Alice (Writebol) (Gilliland) Robb, 80 of Greeley, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Bonell Good Samaritan Center. She was born to Thomas and Berthena (Hillyer) Writebol on March 8, 1940 in Washington, Kansas. She was the fifth child born of six. Lucille grew up in Fort Morgan and moved to Hill 'N Park in Greeley in 1968. Lucille gave birth to a daughter, Kathy Gilliland on July 1, 1960. She is now married to Curt Jester and they reside in National City, California. She later gave birth to a son, Roy Gilliland on January 23, 1963. Roy has lived his life with his mother. She married Jack Robb in Loveland on July 7, 1989. Lucille's wishes are to have no services at this time. An online obituary and guest book are at www.moserfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store