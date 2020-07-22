1/1
Madeline Richardson
1946 - 2020
Madeline Carol Richardson, 73, of Greeley, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1946 to Kenneth & Betty (Ross) Randall in Arkansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Adams City High School in Commerce City, CO. On April 2, 1965, she married John Richardson in San Diego, California and to this union a son and daughter were born. They later divorced. Madeline had resided in California, Hawaii and Massachusetts before settling in Colorado. Madeline worked for Hocking International in San Diego, CA and later at Richardson Consolidated, Inc. in Greeley as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed bowling, reading and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, John W. Richardson, and her daughter, Susan R. Harshman, her brothers, Kenneth and Terry Randall, her sisters, Lisa Gonzales, and Kim Hamilton, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth & Betty Randall. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans. Funeral Services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. also at the Moser Funeral Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook and obituary available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
