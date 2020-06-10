Marcella Bauder
Marcella Bauder passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Greeley to Bruno Aguilera and Gregoria Gomez. She was a loving caring mother and grandmother and everyone she met loved her in return. She will always be remembered and lovingly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by spouses, Larry Bernal and Wesley Bauder; four brothers; and sister. Surviving are her children, Rita Jaramillo (Andy), Victoria Bernal (Toby), Gloria Gutierrez (Juan), Anthony Bernal (Michelle) and Victor Bernal (Barb); adopted daughter, Nicole Bernal; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Josie Swanson and Phyllis Mares. Private graveside services will be held for immediate family only. To leave condolences with Marcella's family visit NCCcremation.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
