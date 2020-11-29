Marcella June Dyer, 86, of Pierce, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Fairacres Manor Hospice Unit. Marcella was born on July 6, 1934 in Bona, Missouri to Carl Roy Underwood and Wilma Hazel (Walker)Underwood. She lived in Missouri until the age of two. When her family moved to Barnesville, Colorado. She went to Elementary school in Barnesville. She graduation from Greeley Central High School, then she moved to Greeley, where she took a job at Clarks Drug store. She met and married Milford Dyer in 1954 in Galeton, Colorado. Where they had 3 sons, Then they moved to Pierce Colorado, where they lived.. Marcella worked at plastic arts products in Greeley. for 28 years where she retired. She is survived by brother James (Mary)Underwood of Lodi California, two sons Mike and Rocky (girlfriend DJ)., three grand-children Terry (Stacy)and Samantha Dyer and Tiffany(John) Caraba and Great grandson Carter and many nieces and nephews; special friend Sharon (Robert) Clark and Candie Dyer She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Jo Underwood, husband,Milford, son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Sandy. Services pending!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store