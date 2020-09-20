Margaret "Lucille" Magnuson, 96, of Greeley, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home. She was born February 16, 1924 in Scott City, Kansas to Frank B. and Eva L. (Miller) Chessmore. Lucille moved to McCook, Nebraska and still remembered the farm and all the stories with it. She moved to Oregon and was one of the Riveting Rosie during the war. She remembered working in fields alongside the family members, picking fruit and cleaning people's houses. Lucille moved back to Colorado when she met the love of her life, Lawrence "Larry" Magnuson. They were married on January 9, 1945 in Greeley, where they lived out their lives. Lucille cooked for School District 6 and Kodak of Colorado, operated a home daycare, took in ironing, ran the Phillips 66 that was on 23 rd Avenue alongside Larry, worked in the Forest Service at Pawnee Grasslands office, and together, she and Larry, were apartment managers. Lucille enjoyed bowling, Pinnacle, Bridge, water skiing, camping, fishing and family gatherings. She was an avid reader until her eyesight went bad. She was a very social person who helped with church meals, potlucks and she would tell you about her cinnamon rolls. Swedish Rye Bread, and the Swedish pancakes, especially on camping trips with friends and family. She would help family members and friends when asked to. She loved to travel to areas where her son lived: Florida, Texas and the Virgin Island. She went to Hawaii twice, and so many camping/boating trips throughout Colorado and Wyoming. Lucille is survived by her sons, Dale (Jeannette) Magnuson of Flourissant, Colorado and Glen (Linda) Magnuson of Fort Collins; daughters, Laurie Magnuson of Greeley and Marla (Tom) Schraeder of Aurora, Indiana; sisters, Marietta Beaderstadt, Flora Ann Bollig and Ellajean (Jerry) Meis; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, four sisters and her loving husband, Larry Magnuson. A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow, location to be announced. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

