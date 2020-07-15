1/1
Margaret Martinez-Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Margie" Martinez- Rodriguez, 75, of Evans entered into eternal life on July 10, 2020. Margie was born in Greeley to Margarito Guajardo and Carmen Lopez. She attended Greeley High and was a CNA. She reconnected with her teenage sweetheart, Albert, in 1973, and spent the rest of her life with a beautiful love. Margie loved being surrounded by her family. Dancing to Elvis, Mariachi music, or Gasolina, cooking; specifically her red potatoes and enchiladas, and her loving heart are just a few things we will miss the most. We will forever hear her voice saying, "Peace Begins With Me." Margie is survived by her beloved husband, Albert, six children Bernadette of Evans, Scott of Jacksonville, FL, Chris (Misty) and LeAnn (Juan) of Greeley and Amanda (John) and Ezekiel (Kelly) of Evans. Along with 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Gloria (Tilio), Linda (Bud), and Vicki (Junior) all of Greeley. She is preceeded in death by her parents Margarito and Carmen, 4 brothers; Gilbert, Val, Adolf, and Philip, and 2 sisters Mary Ellen and Connie. We Love You More, Gotcha! Visitation 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stoddard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved