Margaret Martinez-Rodriguez

Margaret "Margie" Martinez- Rodriguez, 75, of Evans entered into eternal life on July 10, 2020. Margie was born in Greeley to Margarito Guajardo and Carmen Lopez. She attended Greeley High and was a CNA. She reconnected with her teenage sweetheart, Albert, in 1973, and spent the rest of her life with a beautiful love. Margie loved being surrounded by her family. Dancing to Elvis, Mariachi music, or Gasolina, cooking; specifically her red potatoes and enchiladas, and her loving heart are just a few things we will miss the most. We will forever hear her voice saying, "Peace Begins With Me." Margie is survived by her beloved husband, Albert, six children Bernadette of Evans, Scott of Jacksonville, FL, Chris (Misty) and LeAnn (Juan) of Greeley and Amanda (John) and Ezekiel (Kelly) of Evans. Along with 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Gloria (Tilio), Linda (Bud), and Vicki (Junior) all of Greeley. She is preceeded in death by her parents Margarito and Carmen, 4 brothers; Gilbert, Val, Adolf, and Philip, and 2 sisters Mary Ellen and Connie. We Love You More, Gotcha! Visitation 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

