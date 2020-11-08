Margaret Weigandt 97, of LaSalle, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born to George and Lois (Vincent) East on November 20,1922 in Fort Lupton, CO. Margaret grew up in Platteville and graduated from high school there in 1940. Margaret attended CSU. She then married Fred Weigandt on June 4, 1943. During the first year of marriage Margaret taught school in a one room school house near Ione while Fred farmed near Brighton. The next year Fred & Margaret started farming east of LaSalle. Margaret was a devoted and busy farm wife, raising children, keeping house, and helping Fred whenever possible and always cooking wonderful meals. After farming for 56 years Margaret and Fred retired and remained in LaSalle where she had many friends. Margaret loved to travel to California to see her daughter and family. She also went to Guam and the Philippines to see her other daughter and her family who were stationed there in the Navy. Margaret made numerous trips to Hawaii, along with many other destinations including one trip to the Holy Land. Margaret's happiest times were the simplest with family and friends. She and Fred were married for 72 years. Margaret was an ever ready hostess with a meal or refreshments for family and friends when someone would just drop by to visit. She was a member of the LaSalle Presbyterian Church. Margaret treasured her dear friends and wanted to serve those in need. The number one love of her life was her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a passion for reading, praying, and learning each day, participating in many bible studies throughout her life. Christ was her joy, strength, comfort and her daily companion. Her goal each day was trying to reflect that love to others. With her gentle spirit, ready smile and unconditional love she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Fred. Surviving are her daughters, Marianne (Dick) Werschke in Anaheim, CA, Karen (Bill) Matthews in Fort Collins, CO; son Steve (Cindy) Weigandt in Windsor, CO; brother Art East; grandchildren Scott and Keith (Dana) Werschke; Corrie and Kelly Matthews; Steven (Savannah), Seth, Stephanie Weigandt; great-grandchildren Trent, Taylor and Tia Werschke; Mack Matthews; Asia and Malaya Matthews; Steven Jacob Weigandt. We will miss her greatly." Neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:39) Due to current conditions a private family service is planned. An online guestbook and obituary are at www.moserfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store