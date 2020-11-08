1/1
Margaret Weigandt
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Weigandt 97, of LaSalle, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born to George and Lois (Vincent) East on November 20,1922 in Fort Lupton, CO. Margaret grew up in Platteville and graduated from high school there in 1940. Margaret attended CSU. She then married Fred Weigandt on June 4, 1943. During the first year of marriage Margaret taught school in a one room school house near Ione while Fred farmed near Brighton. The next year Fred & Margaret started farming east of LaSalle. Margaret was a devoted and busy farm wife, raising children, keeping house, and helping Fred whenever possible and always cooking wonderful meals. After farming for 56 years Margaret and Fred retired and remained in LaSalle where she had many friends. Margaret loved to travel to California to see her daughter and family. She also went to Guam and the Philippines to see her other daughter and her family who were stationed there in the Navy. Margaret made numerous trips to Hawaii, along with many other destinations including one trip to the Holy Land. Margaret's happiest times were the simplest with family and friends. She and Fred were married for 72 years. Margaret was an ever ready hostess with a meal or refreshments for family and friends when someone would just drop by to visit. She was a member of the LaSalle Presbyterian Church. Margaret treasured her dear friends and wanted to serve those in need. The number one love of her life was her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a passion for reading, praying, and learning each day, participating in many bible studies throughout her life. Christ was her joy, strength, comfort and her daily companion. Her goal each day was trying to reflect that love to others. With her gentle spirit, ready smile and unconditional love she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Fred. Surviving are her daughters, Marianne (Dick) Werschke in Anaheim, CA, Karen (Bill) Matthews in Fort Collins, CO; son Steve (Cindy) Weigandt in Windsor, CO; brother Art East; grandchildren Scott and Keith (Dana) Werschke; Corrie and Kelly Matthews; Steven (Savannah), Seth, Stephanie Weigandt; great-grandchildren Trent, Taylor and Tia Werschke; Mack Matthews; Asia and Malaya Matthews; Steven Jacob Weigandt. We will miss her greatly." Neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:39) Due to current conditions a private family service is planned. An online guestbook and obituary are at www.moserfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO 80620
970-330-6824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moser Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved