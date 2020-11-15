1/1
Mari-Lynn McCaddon
1937 - 2020
Mari-Lynn McCaddon of Greeley, transitioned peacefully in her sleep, on November 10, 2020 after a bout with COVID. She was born on July 5, 1937 in Denver to Clifford and Velma (Baker) McCaddon. Mari-Lynn graduated from Denver South and was married for 27 years to former UNC professor Dr. Charles McNerney. Mari-Lynn was a homemaker and worked in elementary schools in Greeley and Irving Texas for many years. She loved being in the outdoors. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda McGeorge of Greeley; sons, Tim McNerney and wife Jody of Highlands Ranch, Terry McNerney of Fort Collins, and Sean McNerney of Portland; a sister, Sylvia Bellamy of Parker; and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Seamus McNerney. Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Weld County Food Bank in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
