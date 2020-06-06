Maria Paola Pia Roggi Eberhard, age 80, passed away on Tues., June 2, 2020 surrounded by all her family. She was born in Arezzo, Italy on March 5, 1940 to Paolo and Fiorenzina (Prete) Roggi. After WWII, the family moved to Asti, Italy where she attended school until she and her parents immigrated to Cleveland, OH at age 16. Paola graduated from East High School in Cleveland and then enlisted in the Army. She served in the United States Women's Army Corp from 1961-1963. While serving in the Army, Paola met Edward Eberhard, and they were married August 10, 1963 in Fort Huachuca, AZ. After serving in the Army, Paola built a beautiful family while living in Long Beach, CA and Westlake, OH which was near her parents. In 1972, the entire family, parents included, moved to San Diego, CA. While there she earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Social Work from SDSU. After graduation, Paola and her entire family moved to Greeley, CO where she began her career as a School Social Worker for Greeley School District 6 and spent 31 years supporting students and families within the community. During this time, she continued her education and earned a specialist degree as School Psychologist and Clinical Psychologist. She retired as a School Psychologist in 2009. Paola brought positivity, energy, and dedication to all aspects of her life including Family, Church, Health, Education, Travel, and Holidays. Her dedication to health showed in many ways through diet, exercise, and prayer. Paola loved to cook organic homemade traditional Italian food for family holidays. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church and attended St. Mary's in Greeley with her husband Edward. Paola exercised throughout her life and even achieved a Karate Black Belt at age 70. Adventures were an important part of her life. From immigrating to the United States to camping across the country with her family to traveling to many locations around the world with Edward. Her family considered her an angel sent from God. She always shared her positivity with everyone she met. She deeply believed "Focus on the positive. Laugh often. Life is a gift". Paola is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Edward Eberhard, her 3 children: Vincent (Elizabeth) Eberhard of Greeley, Audrey (William) Drake of Windsor, and Silvana (Ty) Hayden of Silt, CO and 6 grandchildren: Stephanie, Scott, Erin, Asepha, Ethan and Alea. Viewing service at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, Sun June 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00pm. Rosary at 3:00pm. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, Mon June 8, 2020, 12:30pm with graveside prayers. To leave condolences for Paola Eberhard's family, visit www.adamsoncares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store