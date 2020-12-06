Marian Archibeque, 85, of Eaton, CO, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in Greeley, CO. She was born April 8, 1935 in Kersey, CO to Esibelle and Carman (Duran) Cruz. Marian was raised in the Catholic faith. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. In 1954, Marian met her husband, Abelino. Marian enjoyed embroidering, supporting the Denver Broncos, and cooking. Monday nights all her children and grandchildren got together for bean night at her house. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Her mornings began with a walk and she ended her night with a walk. One of her favorite hobbies was singing and playing her guitar. Marian spent a lot of time with her grandchildren. She went above and beyond for her loved ones. She showed her children and grandchildren what it meant to be a hard worker. Marian worked very hard in restaurants, and cleaning houses. She was a favorite cook for the farmers at Eaton Place. Marian is survived by his daughters, Shirley Williams (Randy) and Cecelia Naranjo (Joe); sons, Larry Archibeque, Danny Archibeque (Cathy), Benny Archibeque (Veronica) and Steve Archibeque; sisters, Simon Rodriguez, Isabel Cruz, Carol Martinez and Mary-Helen Martinez; brothers, Johnny Cruz (Dela), Ray Cruz, Manuel Cruz (Sylvia) and Albert Cruz (Diane); 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Abelino, parents, a son, Abelino "Bobby" Jr., two sisters, Nelly Cruz and Mary Madrid, two brothers, Victor Cruz and Joe Cruz and granddaughter, Bobbie Jo. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store