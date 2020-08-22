1/
Marilyn Florio
1929 - 2020
Marilyn Florio, 91, of Greeley, passed at home on August 2, 2020 in Greeley. Marilyn was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lawrence & Lillian Noga on May 12, 1929. Marilyn is survived by her children, Jan (Don) Kinkade, Mark (Karen), and Brian (Gaye) Florio; grandchildren, Jamie (Amy) and Justin (Nadia) Kinkade, Ashley (Jeremy) Fusso, and Shelby (Tony) Florio; great-grandchildren, Adler, Pepper, Carson, Roman, and Townsend; sister, Marlee (Nihl) Moore; and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Florio; parents; and brother, Quetin Noga. A private family graveside service is scheduled at Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Responders Children's Foundation, or your local Fraternal Order of Police organization, in care of Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th St., Greeley, CO 80631. To leave condolences with Marilyn's family visit NCCcremation.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Northern Colorado Crematory
700 8th Street
Greeley, CO 80631
970-351-0130
