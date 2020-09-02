Marilyn Sherman

In loving memory of Marilyn Kaye Sherman. She was born in Greeley, Colorado on October 12 th , 1942 and died on August 22nd, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Marilyn graduated from Colorado State College in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she taught in Phoenix, Arizona for a year before moving back to Greeley to marry Donald Sherman. They moved to Peoria, Illinois for two years before moving back to Greeley to raise a family. She taught in rural schools, and then went to work in the family business, Nelson Office Supply, for 30 years. Marilyn was an active member in her church and community. She was very proud to be a 50+ year member of First Congregational Church. Over the years, she was involved at various levels with Civitan, P.E.O, Cubs Scouts, Boys Scouts, 4-H, and Jobs Daughters. Marilyn had many hobbies including knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing bridge. She enjoyed traveling, going to the dinner theater and spending time with family and friends. Marilyn is survived by her children, Scott Sherman (Valerie), Jennifer Trimble (Eric), Greg Sherman (Caroline), and grandchildren, Trevor Sherman, Natalie Sherman, and Thea Seeberger. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann (Jud), brother, Doug Nelson (Sue) and sister-in-law, Marsha Biddle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Lloyd Nelson, brother, Jim Nelson, and daughter, Teresa Sherman. There will be a visitation on September 4 from 3-6PM at Allnutt Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at Allnutt's on September 5 at 9AM, with burial at Sunset Memorial Garden following the service. Covid protocol will be maintained at all events. The family requests memorials for the Prayer Shawl Ministry, c/o First Congregational Church, 2101 16 th Street, Greeley, CO 80631 or for the P.E.O Chapter EC Colorado Scholarship on Education, PEO Executive Office c/o Treasurer's Dept., 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

