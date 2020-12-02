1/1
Marion Wulf
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Marion D. Wulf "Bud" was so much more than just a son, brother, husband, father, and best Grandpa in the world. Born in Adena Colorado August 16, 1927 to Frank and Irma Wulf. "Bud" was married to Elaine for 54 years, and had two children. He was lucky in love twice. He was Married to Ruth for 17.5 years and gained an additional family to love and enjoy. He Retired after 30 years with Cummins Diesel in 1989. We will never forget his beautiful soul. We will see him again someday. In lieu of flower the family requests you make a donation to: https://advancing.colostate.edu/restoringcoloradosforests Funeral service will be held on 12/02/20 at 1:00 pm at Olinger Cemetery 10201 North Grant Street, Northglenn, CO. Services will be lived streamed @ www.dignitymemorial.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
